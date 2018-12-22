FARO
Cinemas NOS
Fórum Algarve
De 20 a 26 de dezembro
Sala 1
“Grinch” 2D VP M6
10h50 (Exc. Ter.)
“ORegressodeMaryPoppins”
VP CB
12h55 (Exc. Ter.), 15h45
“ORegressodeMaryPoppins”
VO CB
18h35(Exc. Seg.),21h20(Exc.
Seg.), 00h05 (Exc. Seg. e Ter.)
Sala 2
“Grinch” 2D VP M6
15h55 (Só Dom.)
“Ou Nada ou te Afundas” M14
15h55(Exc.Dom.),18h45(Exc.
Seg.),21h40(Exc.Seg.),00h20
(Exc. Seg. e Ter.)
“Ralph vs Internet” 2D VPM6
10h45(Exc.Ter.),13h10(Exc.Ter.)
Sala 3
“ORegressodeMaryPoppins”
VP CB
10h30 (Exc. Ter.)
“NutCracker2018/2019″M6
15h00 (Só Dom.)
“Grinch” 2D VP M6
13h15(Exc.Dom.eTer.),15h15(Exc.
Dom.),17h15(Exc.Dom.eSeg.)
“Colette” M14
19h20 (Exc. Seg.), 21h50 (Exc.
Seg.)
“Bumblebbe” 2D M12
00h15 (Exc. Seg. e Ter.)
Sala 4
“Bumblebbe” 3D M12
13h00 (Exc. Ter.)
“Bumblebbe” 2D M12
15h35, 18h05 (Exc. Seg.),
21h10 (Exc. Seg.)
“Aquaman” 2D M12
23h40 (Exc. Seg. e Ter.)
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider
Verse” 2D VP M6
10h35 (Exc. Ter.)
Sala 5
“Aquaman” 2D M12
15h25, 18h25 (Exc. Seg.),
21h30 (Exc. Seg.)
“Colette” M14
00h30 (Exc. Seg. e Ter.)
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider
Verse” 2D VP M6
12h50 (Exc. Ter.)
LOULÉ
Cinemas NOS
Mar Shopping Algarve
De 20 a 26 de dezembro
Sala 1
“Homem Aranha: No Universo
Aranha”ORegresso deMaryPoppins”
(M12) (Leg.)
10h40, 13h10, 19h00
“Não Olhes” (M16)
21h50, 00h15
Sala 2
“Aquaman ATMOS” (M12)
12h30, 15h30, 18h30, 21h40
Sala 3
“Engenhos Mortíferos” (M12)
21h00
“Ralph vs Internet” (M6) (Dob.)
13h20, 15h50, 18h40
“ORegresso deMaryPoppins”
(M6) (Dob.) 10h40
“Bumblebee” (M12) 23h50
Sala 4
“Bumblebee” (M12)
13h30, 16h00, 18h50, 21h30
“Aquaman ATMOS” (M12)
00h00
“QuebraNozes(Bolshoi)2018/
2019″ (M12)
15h00 (Só Domingo)
Sala 4
“Ralph vs Internet” (M6) (Dob.)
11h00
Sala 5
“ORegresso deMaryPoppins”
(M6) (Dob.)
12h40, 15h20, 18h20
“ORegresso deMaryPoppins”
(M12) (Leg.) 21h10
“Grinch” (M6) (Dob.)
10h50
“Engenhos Mortíferos” (M12)
00h05
TAVIRA
Cinemas NOS Tavira
De 20 a 26 de dezembro
Sala 1
“Homem.Aranha:NoUniverso
Aranha” VP M6
11h00; 14h00 (Exc. Dom.)
“Aquaman” M12
17h30; 17h40 (Só Dom.);
21h00; 00h10
Sala 2
“ORegressodeMaryPoppins”
VP M6
10h30;13h10;16h00;18h50
“Engenhos Mortíferos” M12
21h40; 00h25
Sala 3
“Gru.OMaldisposto 3” VPM6
10h50 (Só Sáb. e Dom.)
“Grinch” 2D VP M6
10h50 (Exc. Sáb. e Dom.);
12h55; 15h20; 18h00
“Bohemian Rhapsody” M12
21h10; 00h00
Sala 4
“ORegressodeMaryPoppins”
VO M6
10h30
“Bumblebee” 2D M12
13h20;15h50;18h30;21h30;
00h05
“Ralph Vs Internet” VP M6
10h40;13h00;15h40;18h20
Sala 5
“Robin Hood” M12
21h20; 23h55
Clube de Tavira
13 – “I Don’t Belong Here” 21h
16 – “Fingding Vivian Maier”
20h30
20 – “NovasCurtasPortuguesas”
21h
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider
Verse” 2D VP M6
