FARO

Cinemas NOS

Fórum Algarve

De 20 a 26 de dezembro

Sala 1

“Grinch” 2D VP M6

10h50 (Exc. Ter.)

“ORegressodeMaryPoppins”

VP CB

12h55 (Exc. Ter.), 15h45

“ORegressodeMaryPoppins”

VO CB

18h35(Exc. Seg.),21h20(Exc.

Seg.), 00h05 (Exc. Seg. e Ter.)

Sala 2

“Grinch” 2D VP M6

15h55 (Só Dom.)

“Ou Nada ou te Afundas” M14

15h55(Exc.Dom.),18h45(Exc.

Seg.),21h40(Exc.Seg.),00h20

(Exc. Seg. e Ter.)

“Ralph vs Internet” 2D VPM6

10h45(Exc.Ter.),13h10(Exc.Ter.)

Sala 3

“ORegressodeMaryPoppins”

VP CB

10h30 (Exc. Ter.)

“NutCracker2018/2019″M6

15h00 (Só Dom.)

“Grinch” 2D VP M6

13h15(Exc.Dom.eTer.),15h15(Exc.

Dom.),17h15(Exc.Dom.eSeg.)

“Colette” M14

19h20 (Exc. Seg.), 21h50 (Exc.

Seg.)

“Bumblebbe” 2D M12

00h15 (Exc. Seg. e Ter.)

Sala 4

“Bumblebbe” 3D M12

13h00 (Exc. Ter.)

“Bumblebbe” 2D M12

15h35, 18h05 (Exc. Seg.),

21h10 (Exc. Seg.)

“Aquaman” 2D M12

23h40 (Exc. Seg. e Ter.)

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider

Verse” 2D VP M6

10h35 (Exc. Ter.)

Sala 5

“Aquaman” 2D M12

15h25, 18h25 (Exc. Seg.),

21h30 (Exc. Seg.)

“Colette” M14

00h30 (Exc. Seg. e Ter.)

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider

Verse” 2D VP M6

12h50 (Exc. Ter.)

LOULÉ

Cinemas NOS

Mar Shopping Algarve

De 20 a 26 de dezembro

Sala 1

“Homem Aranha: No Universo

Aranha”ORegresso deMaryPoppins”

(M12) (Leg.)

10h40, 13h10, 19h00

“Não Olhes” (M16)

21h50, 00h15

Sala 2

“Aquaman ATMOS” (M12)

12h30, 15h30, 18h30, 21h40

Sala 3

“Engenhos Mortíferos” (M12)

21h00

“Ralph vs Internet” (M6) (Dob.)

13h20, 15h50, 18h40

“ORegresso deMaryPoppins”

(M6) (Dob.) 10h40

“Bumblebee” (M12) 23h50

Sala 4

“Bumblebee” (M12)

13h30, 16h00, 18h50, 21h30

“Aquaman ATMOS” (M12)

00h00

“QuebraNozes(Bolshoi)2018/

2019″ (M12)

15h00 (Só Domingo)

Sala 4

“Ralph vs Internet” (M6) (Dob.)

11h00

Sala 5

“ORegresso deMaryPoppins”

(M6) (Dob.)

12h40, 15h20, 18h20

“ORegresso deMaryPoppins”

(M12) (Leg.) 21h10

“Grinch” (M6) (Dob.)

10h50

“Engenhos Mortíferos” (M12)

00h05

TAVIRA

Cinemas NOS Tavira

De 20 a 26 de dezembro

Sala 1

“Homem.Aranha:NoUniverso

Aranha” VP M6

11h00; 14h00 (Exc. Dom.)

“Aquaman” M12

17h30; 17h40 (Só Dom.);

21h00; 00h10

Sala 2

“ORegressodeMaryPoppins”

VP M6

10h30;13h10;16h00;18h50

“Engenhos Mortíferos” M12

21h40; 00h25

Sala 3

“Gru.OMaldisposto 3” VPM6

10h50 (Só Sáb. e Dom.)

“Grinch” 2D VP M6

10h50 (Exc. Sáb. e Dom.);

12h55; 15h20; 18h00

“Bohemian Rhapsody” M12

21h10; 00h00

Sala 4

“ORegressodeMaryPoppins”

VO M6

10h30

“Bumblebee” 2D M12

13h20;15h50;18h30;21h30;

00h05

“Ralph Vs Internet” VP M6

10h40;13h00;15h40;18h20

Sala 5

“Robin Hood” M12

21h20; 23h55

Clube de Tavira

13 – “I Don’t Belong Here” 21h

16 – “Fingding Vivian Maier”

20h30

20 – “NovasCurtasPortuguesas”

21h

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider

Verse” 2D VP M6

10h35 (Exc. Ter.)

Sala 5

“Aquaman” 2D M12

15h25, 18h25 (Exc. Seg.),

21h30 (Exc. Seg.)

“Colette” M14

00h30 (Exc. Seg. e Ter.)

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider

Verse” 2D VP M6

12h50 (Exc. Ter.)

LOULÉ

Cinemas NOS

Mar Shopping Algarve

De 20 a 26 de dezembro

Sala 1

“Homem Aranha: No Universo

Aranha”ORegresso deMaryPoppins”

(M12) (Leg.)

10h40, 13h10, 19h00

“Não Olhes” (M16)

21h50, 00h15

Sala 2

“Aquaman ATMOS” (M12)

12h30, 15h30, 18h30, 21h40

Sala 3

“Engenhos Mortíferos” (M12)

21h00

“Ralph vs Internet” (M6) (Dob.)

13h20, 15h50, 18h40

“ORegresso deMaryPoppins”

(M6) (Dob.) 10h40

“Bumblebee” (M12) 23h50

Sala 4

“Bumblebee” (M12)

13h30, 16h00, 18h50, 21h30

“Aquaman ATMOS” (M12)

00h00

“QuebraNozes(Bolshoi)2018/

2019″ (M12)

15h00 (Só Domingo)

Sala 4

“Ralph vs Internet” (M6) (Dob.)

11h00

Sala 5

“ORegresso deMaryPoppins”

(M6) (Dob.)

12h40, 15h20, 18h20

“ORegresso deMaryPoppins”

(M12) (Leg.) 21h10

“Grinch” (M6) (Dob.)

10h50

“Engenhos Mortíferos” (M12)

00h05

TAVIRA

Cinemas NOS Tavira

De 20 a 26 de dezembro

Sala 1

“Homem.Aranha:NoUniverso

Aranha” VP M6

11h00; 14h00 (Exc. Dom.)

“Aquaman” M12

17h30; 17h40 (Só Dom.);

21h00; 00h10

Sala 2

“ORegressodeMaryPoppins”

VP M6

10h30;13h10;16h00;18h50

“Engenhos Mortíferos” M12

21h40; 00h25

Sala 3

“Gru.OMaldisposto 3” VPM6

10h50 (Só Sáb. e Dom.)

“Grinch” 2D VP M6

10h50 (Exc. Sáb. e Dom.);

12h55; 15h20; 18h00

“Bohemian Rhapsody” M12

21h10; 00h00

Sala 4

“ORegressodeMaryPoppins”

VO M6

10h30

“Bumblebee” 2D M12

13h20;15h50;18h30;21h30;

00h05

“Ralph Vs Internet” VP M6

10h40;13h00;15h40;18h20

Sala 5

“Robin Hood” M12

21h20; 23h55

Clube de Tavira

13 – “I Don’t Belong Here” 21h

16 – “Fingding Vivian Maier”

20h30

20 – “NovasCurtasPortuguesas”

21h