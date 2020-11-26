Os jovens deveriam estar em “Solidariedade”

“Let’s Promote [email protected]” (“Vamos Promover a [email protected]”) é um projeto que foi implementado pelo European Meeting Centre – Nowy Staw Foundation como parte do XV Fórum Econômico de Jovens Líderes – Online.

As principais atividades aconteceram entre os dias 8 e 9 de setembro de 2020. Mais de 150 jovens internacionais participaram no projeto, incluindo gente do Portugal. Eles participaram de uma oficina de dois dias e de painéis de discussão sobre a situação atual dos jovens em relação à atual situação da pandemia de Covid-19. Os jovens tiveram a oportunidade de aprender como construir uma parceria internacional, bem como a implementação de projetos internacionais, como reconhecer notícias falsas na internet e ouvir a opinião de especialistas sobre a realidade após Covid-19. Assim também trabalhavam em descobrir que tipo de heróis são necessários no mundo de hoje e como os jovens podem influenciar políticos, especialistas e CEOs de empresas. O projeto promoveu o 40º aniversário da criação da o Sindicato da NSZZ “Solid @ rność” entre os participantes, bem como a forma como os jovens lutaram pela liberdade na Polónia naquela época.

O projeto também é um espaço para os jovens compartilharem suas ideias, inspirarem seus colegas, expressarem suas opiniões sobre temas importantes do seu ponto de vista. São os jovens líderes, o seu empreendedorismo, empenho, criatividade e solidariedade comum que têm o maior impacto na forma e no futuro da Europa.

O projeto “Promotion of [email protected]” (“Promoção da Solidariedade”) foi cofinanciado pelo Ministério dos Negócios Estrangeiros da República da Polónia no âmbito do concurso Diplomacia Pública 2020 – Nova Dimensão. O parceiro do projeto foi o Sindicato Autônomo Independente “Solidarity”.

“Let’s Promote [email protected]” is a project, which was implemented by the European Meeting Center – Nowy Staw Foundation as part of the XV Economic Forum of Young Leaders – Online.

The main activities took place between 8-9th of September 2020. More than 150 young people took part in the project, including people from Portugal. They took part in a two-day workshop and discussion panels regarding the current situation of young people in connection with the current Covid-19 pandemic. The young people had the opportunity to learn how to build an international partnership as well as the implementation of international projects, how to recognize fake news on the internet, and listen to expert's opinion on the reality after Covid-19, as well as finding out what kind of heroes are needed in today's world and how young people can influence politicians, experts and company CEO's. The project promoted the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Trade Union of NSZZ "[email protected]ść" among the participants, as well as the ways young people fought for freedom in Poland at that time.

The project is also a space for young people to share their ideas, inspire their colleagues, express their opinions on topics important from their perspective. It is young leaders, their entrepreneurship, commitment, creativity and common solidarity that have the greatest impact on the shape and future of Europe.

Project “Promotion of [email protected]” was co-financed by the The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland as part of the Public Diplomacy 2020 – New Dimension competition.

The project partner was the Independent Self-Governing Trade Union “Solidarity”.

