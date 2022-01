Voo da Ryanair com destino a Faro aterrou de emergência em França

#FR4052 cause of the emergency has been reported as a fire onboard. All passengers have been evacuated safely according to reports.



Track FR4052's data here: https://t.co/rPOEwBz09R#RadarBox #Tracking #Ryanair #Emergency #Manchester #Brest https://t.co/ilGGl2w4co pic.twitter.com/YyrS9I76p2